USS Chief Displays Dressed Ship for Chief's Birthday

The Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Chief (MCM 14) displays a dressed ship in honor of the Navy Chief Petty Officer birthday. The position of chief petty officer was officially established in the U.S. Navy April 1, 1893. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

