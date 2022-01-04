Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Chief Displays Dressed Ship for Chief's Birthday

    USS Chief Displays Dressed Ship for Chief's Birthday

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    The Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Chief (MCM 14) displays a dressed ship in honor of the Navy Chief Petty Officer birthday. The position of chief petty officer was officially established in the U.S. Navy April 1, 1893. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 04:04
    Photo ID: 7120016
    VIRIN: 220401-N-HI376-2011
    Resolution: 4842x3406
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Chief Displays Dressed Ship for Chief's Birthday, by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chief Petty Officer
    CPO
    Chief 129th Birthday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT