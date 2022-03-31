Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFMC Connect April focus: Mindfulness

    AFMC Connect April focus: Mindfulness

    WPAFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Photo by Michele Ruff 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Mindfulness allows for reduced stress and a focused pause. This provides time to think before taking action.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 00:16
    Photo ID: 7119108
    VIRIN: 220331-F-LL123-002
    Resolution: 936x648
    Size: 162.28 KB
    Location: WPAFB, OH, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFMC Connect April focus: Mindfulness, by Michele Ruff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AFMC Connect April focus: Mindfulness

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Resiliency
    Resilience
    AFMC We Need
    AFMC Connect

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT