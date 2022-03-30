Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spring onboard Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rafael Avelar 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    220330-N-VI040-1056 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (March 30, 2022) EA-6B Prowler model sits on permanent display onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi as sakura (cherry blossoms) bloom throughout the installation. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW 5), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FIVE ONE (HSM-51) and 30 other tenant commands and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 21:18
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spring onboard Naval Air Facility Atsugi, by PO2 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    EA-6B Prowler
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    U.S. Navy
    Sakura

