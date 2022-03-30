Spring onboard Naval Air Facility Atsugi

220330-N-VI040-1056 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (March 30, 2022) EA-6B Prowler model sits on permanent display onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi as sakura (cherry blossoms) bloom throughout the installation. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW 5), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FIVE ONE (HSM-51) and 30 other tenant commands and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

