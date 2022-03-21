Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NBSW Brass Quintet - Phoenix Zoo Pop Up Performance [Image 06 of 06] [Image 3 of 3]

    NBSW Brass Quintet - Phoenix Zoo Pop Up Performance [Image 06 of 06]

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher OBrien 

    Navy Band Southwest

    PHOENIX ARIZONA (21 MAR 2022) Navy Band Southwest’s (NBSW) Brass Quintet performs a pop-up concert at the Phoenix Zoo. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Christopher O'Brien/ Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 19:59
    Photo ID: 7118961
    VIRIN: 220321-N-DP598-140
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 13.28 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NBSW Brass Quintet - Phoenix Zoo Pop Up Performance [Image 06 of 06] [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Christopher OBrien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    San Diego Brass Quintet Navy Band Southwest Navy Music NBSW

