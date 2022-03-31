A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin aircrew conducts search patterns for a person in the water near Galveston, Texas, March 31, 2022. The person in the water was separated from the other two boaters after being hit by a wave. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy Air Station Houston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2022 Date Posted: 03.31.2022 11:53 Photo ID: 7118196 VIRIN: 220331-G-G0108-1002 Resolution: 1008x756 Size: 86.01 KB Location: GALVESTON, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard searches for 22 year old in water near Galveston, Texas, by PO3 Alejandro Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.