Coast Guard searches for 22 year old in water near Galveston, Texas

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin aircrew conducts search patterns for a person in the water near Galveston, Texas, March 31, 2022. The person in the water was separated from the other two boaters after being hit by a wave. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy Air Station Houston)
|03.31.2022
|03.31.2022 11:53
|7118196
|220331-G-G0108-1002
|1008x756
|86.01 KB
|GALVESTON, TX, US
|1
|0
