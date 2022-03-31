Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard searches for 22 year old in water near Galveston, Texas

    GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alejandro Rivera 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin aircrew conducts search patterns for a person in the water near Galveston, Texas, March 31, 2022. The person in the water was separated from the other two boaters after being hit by a wave. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy Air Station Houston)

    This work, Coast Guard searches for 22 year old in water near Galveston, Texas, by PO3 Alejandro Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

