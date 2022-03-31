220331-N-MY642-1002
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Mar. 29, 2022) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Paul Kretzschmar, a dental technician at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP), performs a routine cleaning for a patient. NMCP's Dental Department was recently recognized for their 20-year streak of ensuring that deploying ships are above 95% operational dental readiness before they leave the pier. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Donald R. White Jr.)
NMCP DENTAL KEEPS THE FLEET IN THE FIGHT
