220331-N-MY642-1002

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Mar. 29, 2022) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Paul Kretzschmar, a dental technician at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP), performs a routine cleaning for a patient. NMCP's Dental Department was recently recognized for their 20-year streak of ensuring that deploying ships are above 95% operational dental readiness before they leave the pier. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Donald R. White Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2022 Date Posted: 03.31.2022 11:31 Photo ID: 7118092 VIRIN: 220331-N-MY642-1002 Resolution: 4590x3157 Size: 2.05 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCP DENTAL KEEPS THE FLEET IN THE FIGHT, by PO2 Donald White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.