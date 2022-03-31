Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCP DENTAL KEEPS THE FLEET IN THE FIGHT

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Donald White 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    220331-N-MY642-1002
    PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Mar. 29, 2022) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Paul Kretzschmar, a dental technician at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP), performs a routine cleaning for a patient. NMCP's Dental Department was recently recognized for their 20-year streak of ensuring that deploying ships are above 95% operational dental readiness before they leave the pier. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Donald R. White Jr.)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 11:31
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCP DENTAL KEEPS THE FLEET IN THE FIGHT, by PO2 Donald White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

