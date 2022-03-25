Outdoor Recreation part of holistic health

The 165th Infantry Brigade held a safety stand down March 25, 2022, as warmer weather approaches. Drill sergeants, cadre and support staff each participated in safety training to help reduce casualties and accidents among trainees and cadre members.



Outdoor Recreation’s Christopher Helie manned a booth during the stand down to give cadre members an idea of the available resources his department offers cadre members to enjoy while off-duty. The events offered by Outdoor Recreation can help cadre members and support staff to decompress and relax after completing their 10-week training cycle. (Photo by 1st Lt. Aung Ko)

Date Taken: 03.25.2022 Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US