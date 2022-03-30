21st TSC Celebrates Women’s History Month

During Women's History Month, we recognize Dr. Jennifer Lares, Mortuary Affairs Officer, Mrs. Sarai Watkins, Family Readiness Support Assistant and SSG Zanyah Kabbaj-Spates, Career Counselor, from the 21st Theater Sustainment Command for their outstanding contributions to the unit. (U.S. Army photo by: Pvt. Samuel Signor)

