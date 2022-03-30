Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    21st TSC Celebrates Women’s History Month

    21st TSC Celebrates Women’s History Month

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Pvt. Samuel Signor 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    During Women's History Month, we recognize Dr. Jennifer Lares, Mortuary Affairs Officer, Mrs. Sarai Watkins, Family Readiness Support Assistant and SSG Zanyah Kabbaj-Spates, Career Counselor, from the 21st Theater Sustainment Command for their outstanding contributions to the unit. (U.S. Army photo by: Pvt. Samuel Signor)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 11:29
    Photo ID: 7116311
    VIRIN: 220330-A-SS112-446
    Resolution: 1675x929
    Size: 287.92 KB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st TSC Celebrates Women’s History Month, by PV2 Samuel Signor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    21st TSC celebrates Women&rsquo;s History Month

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    womenshistorymonth
    strongertogether
    firstinsupport
    team21
    target_news_europe
    womenwarriors

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT