Brig. Gen. Caroline M. Miller, 502nd Air Base Wing commander, speaks to 502nd ABW honorary commanders during a tour of a 433rd Airlift Wing assigned C-5M Super Galaxy at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 25, 2022. The Honorary Commanders’ visit promoted and fostered relationships between the military service and local community leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Mark Colmenares)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2022 11:10
|Photo ID:
|7116290
|VIRIN:
|220325-F-MC101-1189
|Resolution:
|4907x3131
|Size:
|972 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 502nd Honorary Commanders wonderstruck from C-5M Super Galaxy, by Amn Mark Colmenares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
