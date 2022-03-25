Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    502nd Honorary Commanders wonderstruck from C-5M Super Galaxy

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Airman Mark Colmenares 

    433rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Caroline M. Miller, 502nd Air Base Wing commander, speaks to 502nd ABW honorary commanders during a tour of a 433rd Airlift Wing assigned C-5M Super Galaxy at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 25, 2022. The Honorary Commanders’ visit promoted and fostered relationships between the military service and local community leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Mark Colmenares)

    VIRIN: 220325-F-MC101-1189
    433rd Airlift Wing
    433 AW
    Reserve Citizen Airman
    Reserve Reform

