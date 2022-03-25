Brig. Gen. Caroline M. Miller, 502nd Air Base Wing commander, speaks to 502nd ABW honorary commanders during a tour of a 433rd Airlift Wing assigned C-5M Super Galaxy at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 25, 2022. The Honorary Commanders’ visit promoted and fostered relationships between the military service and local community leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Mark Colmenares)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2022 Date Posted: 03.30.2022 11:10 Photo ID: 7116290 VIRIN: 220325-F-MC101-1189 Resolution: 4907x3131 Size: 972 KB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 502nd Honorary Commanders wonderstruck from C-5M Super Galaxy, by Amn Mark Colmenares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.