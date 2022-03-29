Faces of MCIPAC: The CHamorro Marine Legacy

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Donald Pangelinan, training non-commissioned officer for Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, poses for a photo with his wife Tatiana and son while after his reenlistment ceremony at the Tarague Overlook on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, March 29, 2022. Corporal Pangelinan’s hometown is Tanapag, Saipan, and he is a graduate from Marianas High School. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Rubin J. Tan)

