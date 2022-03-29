U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Donald Pangelinan, training non-commissioned officer for Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, poses for a photo with his wife Tatiana and son while after his reenlistment ceremony at the Tarague Overlook on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, March 29, 2022. Corporal Pangelinan’s hometown is Tanapag, Saipan, and he is a graduate from Marianas High School. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Rubin J. Tan)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2022 09:44
|Photo ID:
|7116155
|VIRIN:
|220329-M-YE163-1001
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Faces of MCIPAC: The CHamorro Marine Legacy, by GySgt Rubin Tan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Faces of MCIPAC: The CHamoru Marine Legacy
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT