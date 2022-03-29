Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Faces of MCIPAC: The CHamorro Marine Legacy

    Faces of MCIPAC: The CHamorro Marine Legacy

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Rubin Tan 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Donald Pangelinan, training non-commissioned officer for Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, poses for a photo with his wife Tatiana and son while after his reenlistment ceremony at the Tarague Overlook on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, March 29, 2022. Corporal Pangelinan’s hometown is Tanapag, Saipan, and he is a graduate from Marianas High School. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Rubin J. Tan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 09:44
    Photo ID: 7116155
    VIRIN: 220329-M-YE163-1001
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of MCIPAC: The CHamorro Marine Legacy, by GySgt Rubin Tan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Faces of MCIPAC: The CHamoru Marine Legacy

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    recruiting
    Saipan
    Marine Corps Installations Pacific
    MCBCB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT