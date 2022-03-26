Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reserve Marines with CLB-451 conduct casualty evacuation training

    STARKE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Delacruz 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    Pfc. Ty Credeur drags Lance Cpl. Jacob Cancel, both motor transport operators with Motor Transport Company, Combat Logistics Battalion 451, Combat Logistics Regiment 45, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve, during casualty evacuation training at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Florida, March 26, 2022. During the CASEVAC training, Marines conducted a patrol convoy through simulated enemy territory, posted security, and performed tactical combat casualty care. Marines were evaluated on their ability to communicate information within their convoy in case of the event of a disabled vehicle. Credeur is a native of Houston, Texas. Cancel is from Orlando, Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jose Padrino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 13:58
    Photo ID: 7113962
    VIRIN: 220329-M-M0302-1002
    Resolution: 2848x4272
    Size: 932.62 KB
    Location: STARKE, FL, US 
    Hometown: HOUSTON, TX, US
    Hometown: ORLANDO, FL, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reserve Marines with CLB-451 conduct casualty evacuation training, by LCpl Jennifer Delacruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    CONVOY

    CLR

    MARFORRES

    PATROL

    CONVOY TRAINING

    TAGS

    USMC
    RESERVES
    MARFORRES
    TCCC
    CASEVAC

