Reserve Marines with CLB-451 conduct casualty evacuation training

Pfc. Ty Credeur drags Lance Cpl. Jacob Cancel, both motor transport operators with Motor Transport Company, Combat Logistics Battalion 451, Combat Logistics Regiment 45, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve, during casualty evacuation training at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Florida, March 26, 2022. During the CASEVAC training, Marines conducted a patrol convoy through simulated enemy territory, posted security, and performed tactical combat casualty care. Marines were evaluated on their ability to communicate information within their convoy in case of the event of a disabled vehicle. Credeur is a native of Houston, Texas. Cancel is from Orlando, Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jose Padrino)

