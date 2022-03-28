Coast Guard responds to mariners stranded on derelict houseboat near Chesapeake Beach

A disabled houseboat floats in the water near Chesapeake Beach, Maryland, March 28, 2022. The Coast Guard rescued three individuals who were stranded on the disabled houseboat after the tug boat towing the vessel began taking on water. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

