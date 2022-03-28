Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard responds to mariners stranded on derelict houseboat near Chesapeake Beach

    CHESAPEAKE BEACH, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    A disabled houseboat floats in the water near Chesapeake Beach, Maryland, March 28, 2022. The Coast Guard rescued three individuals who were stranded on the disabled houseboat after the tug boat towing the vessel began taking on water. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 10:45
    Photo ID: 7113536
    VIRIN: 220329-G-G0105-1001
    Resolution: 1200x1600
    Size: 502.88 KB
    Location: CHESAPEAKE BEACH, MD, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard responds to mariners stranded on derelict houseboat near Chesapeake Beach, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SAR
    rescue
    sink
    houseboat

