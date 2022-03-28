A disabled houseboat floats in the water near Chesapeake Beach, Maryland, March 28, 2022. The Coast Guard rescued three individuals who were stranded on the disabled houseboat after the tug boat towing the vessel began taking on water. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2022 10:45
|Photo ID:
|7113536
|VIRIN:
|220329-G-G0105-1001
|Resolution:
|1200x1600
|Size:
|502.88 KB
|Location:
|CHESAPEAKE BEACH, MD, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard responds to mariners stranded on derelict houseboat near Chesapeake Beach, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT