    Army Psychology Student Realizes 7-year Dream of Becoming Military Officer

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Ian Neligh 

    Uniformed Services University

    Army 1st Lt. Ciera Nicholson tried for seven years to enlist in the military before she was cleared for entry. Today, Nicholson is pursuing her goal of becoming a military clinical psychologist. (Photo Credit: Photo by Ian Neligh)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Psychology Student Realizes 7-year Dream of Becoming Military Officer, by Ian Neligh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

