An F-35A Lighting II assigned to Hill Air Force Base, Utah approaches a boom to receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 22, 2022. Airmen assigned to Fairchild AFB were sent to Spangdahlem AB to provide additional air refueling support while Airmen assigned to Hill AFB were sent to reinforce and bolster deterrence and defense capabilities of the NATO alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez-Chen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2022 Date Posted: 03.29.2022 04:30 Photo ID: 7113140 VIRIN: 220322-F-HH678-1045 Resolution: 4680x3524 Size: 1.57 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KC-135 Refueling F-35’s near Spangdahlem [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.