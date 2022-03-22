KC-135 Refueling F-35’s near Spangdahlem

An F-35A Lightning II assigned to Hill Air Force Base, Utah approaches a boom to receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 22, 2022. Airmen and F-35s from Hill AFB were tasked to bolster deterrence and defense capabilities of the NATO alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez-Chen)

