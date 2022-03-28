Reduce. Reuse. Redefined.

Fabricated laminate swatch contains four layers: Inner layer: soft, high-density knit; Adhesive: thermal glue; MOF layer: MOF-based textile; Outer layer: flexible, tough, flame-resistant material. (NuMat Technologies photo)
