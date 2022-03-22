US Navy Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 build a Mabey Johnson Bridge

220322-N-LG886-004 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (March 22, 2022) Steelworker 2nd Class Liette Cedillo assigned to Naval Construction Group (NCG) 1 and Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 look over plans to assemble a Mabey Johnson bridge during the battalion's Command Post Exercise aboard Naval Base Ventura County Port Hueneme, California.The U.S. Navy Seabees with NCG 1 train on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to execute construction and engineering projects for major combat operations, disaster response, and humanitarian assistance.(U.S. Navy photo by D’Artayan Ratley/Released)

