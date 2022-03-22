Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Navy Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 build a Mabey Johnson Bridge

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    Photo by Dartanyan Ratley 

    Naval Construction Group ONE

    220322-N-LG886-004 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (March 22, 2022) Steelworker 2nd Class Liette Cedillo assigned to Naval Construction Group (NCG) 1 and Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 look over plans to assemble a Mabey Johnson bridge during the battalion's Command Post Exercise aboard Naval Base Ventura County Port Hueneme, California.The U.S. Navy Seabees with NCG 1 train on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to execute construction and engineering projects for major combat operations, disaster response, and humanitarian assistance.(U.S. Navy photo by D’Artayan Ratley/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 18:59
    Photo ID: 7112722
    VIRIN: 220322-N-LG886-004
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.43 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Navy Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 build a Mabey Johnson Bridge, by Dartanyan Ratley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Seabees
    NMCB 5
    NCG1

