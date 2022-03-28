Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Future Sailor receives thirty-eight-thousand-dollar enlistment bonus

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh

    220328-N-RB168-0009 PITTSBURGH (September 28, 2021) Cmdr. Christopher McCurry, commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh, presents Blake Almo, from Chester, W.Va., with a thirty-eight-thousand-dollar enlistment bonus check for joining the Navy as a nuclear operator. Almo, an Oak Glen High School graduate, attends West Virginia University as a computer science major. NTAG Pittsburgh, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 16:52
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Future Sailor receives thirty-eight-thousand-dollar enlistment bonus, by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #NTAGPITTSBURGH #NAVY #PITTSBURGH #SAILORS #NRC #FORGEDBYTHESEA #USNAVY

