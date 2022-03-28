220328-N-RB168-0009 PITTSBURGH (September 28, 2021) Cmdr. Christopher McCurry, commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh, presents Blake Almo, from Chester, W.Va., with a thirty-eight-thousand-dollar enlistment bonus check for joining the Navy as a nuclear operator. Almo, an Oak Glen High School graduate, attends West Virginia University as a computer science major. NTAG Pittsburgh, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2022 Date Posted: 03.28.2022 16:52 Photo ID: 7112560 VIRIN: 220328-N-RB168-0009 Resolution: 4032x2880 Size: 3.85 MB Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Future Sailor receives thirty-eight-thousand-dollar enlistment bonus, by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.