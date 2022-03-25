Ammunition specialists assigned to the 335th Fighter Generation Squadron build an inert guided bomb unit-38 during an annual Load Crew Competition at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 25, 2022. The purpose of the competition is to motivate and train Airmen to provide combat-ready aircraft for deployments and real world operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2022 Date Posted: 03.28.2022 15:15 Photo ID: 7112351 VIRIN: 220325-F-BD538-2080 Resolution: 5339x3792 Size: 3.01 MB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SJAFB competes in the annual Load Crew Competition., by A1C Sabrina Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.