    SJAFB competes in the annual Load Crew Competition.

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Ammunition specialists assigned to the 335th Fighter Generation Squadron build an inert guided bomb unit-38 during an annual Load Crew Competition at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 25, 2022. The purpose of the competition is to motivate and train Airmen to provide combat-ready aircraft for deployments and real world operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 15:15
    Photo ID: 7112351
    VIRIN: 220325-F-BD538-2080
    Resolution: 5339x3792
    Size: 3.01 MB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SJAFB competes in the annual Load Crew Competition., by A1C Sabrina Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    munitions

    Seymour Johnson

    load crew competition

    SJAFB

    TAGS

    munitions
    Seymour Johnson
    weapons
    load crew competition
    SJAFB

