    SUPSHIP Change of command

    BATH, ME, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Roger Duncan 

    Navy Office of Information East

    BATH, Maine (MARCH 25, 2022) -- U.S. Navy Vice Adm. William Galinas, Commander Naval Sea Systems Command, center, congratulates Capt. David Hart on taking over command of SUPSHIP Bath from Capt Joe Tuite, left. U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Roger Duncan

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SUPSHIP Change of command, by CPO Roger Duncan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

