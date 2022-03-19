MHS GENESIS Goes Live at Womack Army Medical Center

WAMC Commander Army Col. Christopher Jarvis and Air Force Col. Thomas Cantilina, the Defense Health Agency's chief health informatics officer and deputy functional champion for the electronic health records system, cut the ceremonial red ribbon at 7:45 a.m. on March 19, 2022 and launch MHS GENESIS at Womack Army Medical Center.

