Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MHS GENESIS Goes Live at Womack Army Medical Center

    MHS GENESIS Goes Live at Womack Army Medical Center

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2022

    Photo by Jerome Mapp 

    Womack Army Medical Center

    WAMC Commander Army Col. Christopher Jarvis and Air Force Col. Thomas Cantilina, the Defense Health Agency's chief health informatics officer and deputy functional champion for the electronic health records system, cut the ceremonial red ribbon at 7:45 a.m. on March 19, 2022 and launch MHS GENESIS at Womack Army Medical Center.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2022
    Date Posted: 03.27.2022 11:31
    Photo ID: 7110862
    VIRIN: 220319-O-QR341-055
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 3.52 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MHS GENESIS Goes Live at Womack Army Medical Center, by Jerome Mapp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MHS GENESIS Goes Live at Womack Army Medical Center

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WAMC
    MTF
    MHS
    EHR
    GENESIS
    Wave Bragg

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT