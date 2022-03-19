WAMC Commander Army Col. Christopher Jarvis and Air Force Col. Thomas Cantilina, the Defense Health Agency's chief health informatics officer and deputy functional champion for the electronic health records system, cut the ceremonial red ribbon at 7:45 a.m. on March 19, 2022 and launch MHS GENESIS at Womack Army Medical Center.
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2022 11:31
|Photo ID:
|7110862
|VIRIN:
|220319-O-QR341-055
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|3.52 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MHS GENESIS Goes Live at Womack Army Medical Center, by Jerome Mapp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MHS GENESIS Goes Live at Womack Army Medical Center
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT