USS Forrest Sherman Arrives In Port Gdansk, Poland

220327-N-SP805-0001 GDANSK, Poland (March 27, 2022) Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) moors in Gdansk, Poland for a scheduled port visit, March 27. USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. 6th Fleet and NATO Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Junior Grade Kathleen Barrios).
