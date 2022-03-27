220327-N-SP805-0001 GDANSK, Poland (March 27, 2022) Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) moors in Gdansk, Poland for a scheduled port visit, March 27. USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. 6th Fleet and NATO Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Junior Grade Kathleen Barrios).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2022 Date Posted: 03.27.2022 07:12 Photo ID: 7110768 VIRIN: 220327-N-SP805-0001 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 1.8 MB Location: GDANSK, PL Web Views: 9 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Forrest Sherman Arrives In Port Gdansk, Poland, by LTJG Kathleen Barrios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.