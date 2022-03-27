Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Forrest Sherman Arrives In Port Gdansk, Poland

    GDANSK, POLAND

    03.27.2022

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Kathleen Barrios 

    USS Forrest Sherman

    220327-N-SP805-0001 GDANSK, Poland (March 27, 2022) Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) moors in Gdansk, Poland for a scheduled port visit, March 27. USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. 6th Fleet and NATO Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Junior Grade Kathleen Barrios).

    Date Taken: 03.27.2022
    Date Posted: 03.27.2022 07:12
    Photo ID: 7110768
    VIRIN: 220327-N-SP805-0001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: GDANSK, PL 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Forrest Sherman Arrives In Port Gdansk, Poland, by LTJG Kathleen Barrios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

