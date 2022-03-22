220322-N-CF580-0108 NORTH SEA (March 22, 2022) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Patuxent (T-AO-201), March 22. Forrest Sherman is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet and NATO Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eric Moser)
|03.22.2022
|03.25.2022 14:18
|7109257
|220322-N-CF580-0108
|6720x4480
|4.63 MB
|N/A, NORTH SEA
|2
|0
USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98)
