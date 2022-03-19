SJAFB Integrates Military Healthcare System GENESIS

Col. Dolphis Hall, 4th Medical Group commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Kaleah Belin, 4th MDG senior enlisted leader, pose for a photo at the Thomas Koritz Medical Clinic at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 19, 2022. The 4th MDG celebrated the launch of the new Military Healthcare System GENESIS, designed to integrate inpatient and outpatient solutions, connect medical and dental information across the continuum of care and provide enhanced secure technology to manage health information. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera)

