    SJAFB Integrates Military Healthcare System GENESIS

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Col. Dolphis Hall, 4th Medical Group commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Kaleah Belin, 4th MDG senior enlisted leader, pose for a photo at the Thomas Koritz Medical Clinic at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 19, 2022. The 4th MDG celebrated the launch of the new Military Healthcare System GENESIS, designed to integrate inpatient and outpatient solutions, connect medical and dental information across the continuum of care and provide enhanced secure technology to manage health information. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 12:55
    Photo ID: 7109138
    VIRIN: 220319-F-JN771-1027
    Resolution: 4002x2859
    Size: 5.71 MB
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SJAFB Integrates Military Healthcare System GENESIS, by SrA Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    4th Medical Group

    MHS GENESIS

    Medical Healthcare System

    Healthcare
    4th Medical Group
    MHS GENESIS
    Medical Healthcare System

