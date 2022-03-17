We Are NMCCL: Meet Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune’s Command Social Worker

March is Social Work Month, and the National Association of Social Workers has designated this year’s theme as “The Time Is Right for Social Work.” During the month of March, social workers are being recognized as major influencers for social change throughout our country’s history.
Tonya Stanley was hired to the role of Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune's command social worker in January 2021 and brings 24 years of social work experience to the job.
