Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    We Are NMCCL: Meet Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune’s Command Social Worker

    We Are NMCCL: Meet Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune’s Command Social Worker

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Molina 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    March is Social Work Month, and the National Association of Social Workers has designated this year’s theme as “The Time Is Right for Social Work.” During the month of March, social workers are being recognized as major influencers for social change throughout our country’s history.

    Tonya Stanley was hired to the role of Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune's command social worker in January 2021 and brings 24 years of social work experience to the job.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 12:53
    Photo ID: 7109098
    VIRIN: 230325-N-fe818-1001
    Resolution: 7248x5177
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, We Are NMCCL: Meet Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune’s Command Social Worker, by PO2 Michael Molina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    We Are NMCCL: Meet Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune&rsquo;s Command Social Worker

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    Camp Lejeune
    Onslow County
    Social Work
    NMCCL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT