    Navy Medical Readiness and Training Unit Atsugi continues to provide care during pandemic

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Gregory Mitchell 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Feb. 24, 2022) Hospitalman Genessis Santiago, assigned to Naval Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Atsugi, Japan, administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination booster to a local area employee aboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi. NMRTU Atsugi provides U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved vaccines in an effort to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. (U.S. Navy photo by Gregory Mitchell/NAF Atsugi Public Affairs Office)

