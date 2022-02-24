NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Feb. 24, 2022) Hospitalman Genessis Santiago, assigned to Naval Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Atsugi, Japan, administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination booster to a local area employee aboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi. NMRTU Atsugi provides U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved vaccines in an effort to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. (U.S. Navy photo by Gregory Mitchell/NAF Atsugi Public Affairs Office)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2022 Date Posted: 03.25.2022 02:03 Photo ID: 7108456 VIRIN: 220224-N-OB549-1001 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 275.92 KB Location: KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Medical Readiness and Training Unit Atsugi continues to provide care during pandemic, by Gregory Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.