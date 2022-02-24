NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Feb. 24, 2022) Hospitalman Genessis Santiago, assigned to Naval Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Atsugi, Japan, administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination booster to a local area employee aboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi. NMRTU Atsugi provides U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved vaccines in an effort to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. (U.S. Navy photo by Gregory Mitchell/NAF Atsugi Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2022 02:03
|Photo ID:
|7108456
|VIRIN:
|220224-N-OB549-1001
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|275.92 KB
|Location:
|KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Medical Readiness and Training Unit Atsugi continues to provide care during pandemic, by Gregory Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
