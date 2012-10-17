Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 Military Review

    2021 Military Review

    SEA GIRT, NJ, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2012

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Young 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    The New Jersey National Guard held its annual Military Review at the National Guard Training Center in Sea Girt, N.J., Oct. 17, 2021. The Military Review is a long-standing tradition that allows the governor – the commander-in-chief of the state militia – the opportunity to review the Soldiers and Airmen of the New Jersey National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas P. Young)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2012
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 16:34
    Photo ID: 7107809
    VIRIN: 211017-Z-QM442-1001
    Resolution: 1620x1080
    Size: 717.02 KB
    Location: SEA GIRT, NJ, US 
    TAGS

    Ceremony
    New Jersey
    Recognition
    Citizen-Soldier
    NJNG
    Citizen-Airman

