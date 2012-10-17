2021 Military Review

The New Jersey National Guard held its annual Military Review at the National Guard Training Center in Sea Girt, N.J., Oct. 17, 2021. The Military Review is a long-standing tradition that allows the governor – the commander-in-chief of the state militia – the opportunity to review the Soldiers and Airmen of the New Jersey National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas P. Young)
