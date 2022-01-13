Annex-X Program candidate trains for A-School

U.S. Coast Guard Seaman Brennan Leonard, station at TRACEN Petaluma, swims in preparation for AST A-School in Petaluma, California, January 13, 2022. The Annex-X Program allows members who meet all the physical standards at the recruiter office and Cape May Training Center, to be be sent to a preferred unit so they have the ability to train in preparation for AST school. Every AST candidate now receives an AST mentor to help guide them through the whole process and answer any questions they may have. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Bacon)

