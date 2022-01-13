Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Annex-X Program candidate trains for A-School

    Annex-X Program candidate trains for A-School

    PETALUMA, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Bacon 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    U.S. Coast Guard Seaman Brennan Leonard, station at TRACEN Petaluma, swims in preparation for AST A-School in Petaluma, California, January 13, 2022. The Annex-X Program allows members who meet all the physical standards at the recruiter office and Cape May Training Center, to be be sent to a preferred unit so they have the ability to train in preparation for AST school. Every AST candidate now receives an AST mentor to help guide them through the whole process and answer any questions they may have. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Bacon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 17:08
    Photo ID: 7107800
    VIRIN: 220113-G-LB555-989
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 33.37 MB
    Location: PETALUMA, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Annex-X Program candidate trains for A-School, by PO3 Taylor Bacon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    San Francisco
    rescue
    Petaluma
    Coast Guard
    California
    training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT