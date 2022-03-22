Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    College of Allied Health Sciences Dean Says Perseverance is Key to Her Success

    College of Allied Health Sciences Dean Says Perseverance is Key to Her Success

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Uniformed Services University

    Dr. Lula Pelayo was the first in her family to go to college, eventually rising to become dean of the College of Allied Health Sciences at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU). She now leads the College of Allied Health Sciences (CAHS) as its dean. CAHS has more than 2,500
    enlisted military service members currently enrolled.
    (Left: Courtesy photo; Right: USU photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 15:24
    Photo ID: 7107700
    VIRIN: 032222-D-ZZ999-001
    Resolution: 3959x2227
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, College of Allied Health Sciences Dean Says Perseverance is Key to Her Success, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    College of Allied Health Sciences Dean Says Perseverance is Key to Her Success

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Uniformed Services University

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT