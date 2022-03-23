Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers, Athletes Studied for Long-term Effects of Concussions

    UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Uniformed Services University

    CARE MRI integrating multimodal imaging biomarkers of changes in brain structure and function. Mild traumatic brain injury, or concussion, is a major issue of concern in the military, as well as within the sports community. The NCAA-DoD Grand Alliance CARE Consortium, works to better understand sports-related concussions among varsity athletes including students at the four Military Service Academies. (Image courtesy of https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5488134/figure/Fig4/)

    Soldiers, Athletes Studied for Long-term Effects of Concussions

