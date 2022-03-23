CARE MRI integrating multimodal imaging biomarkers of changes in brain structure and function. Mild traumatic brain injury, or concussion, is a major issue of concern in the military, as well as within the sports community. The NCAA-DoD Grand Alliance CARE Consortium, works to better understand sports-related concussions among varsity athletes including students at the four Military Service Academies. (Image courtesy of https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5488134/figure/Fig4/)
Soldiers, Athletes Studied for Long-term Effects of Concussions
