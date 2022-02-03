From Friends to Wingmen

Staff Sergeants Jerrad Skone and Bob Ruzewski both enlisted in the Air Force in 2016 and transitioned to the Pennsylvania Air National Guard in 2020 after completing their active duty contracts. The two have been best friends since third grade and have followed very similar life paths since. (U.S. Air National Guard illustration by Staff Sgt. Zoe M. Wockenfuss)

