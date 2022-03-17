Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31st Fighter Wing participate in Air Combat Employment operations with Croatian Allies [Image 8 of 8]

    31st Fighter Wing participate in Air Combat Employment operations with Croatian Allies

    ZAGREB, CROATIA

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Miquel Jordan 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason E. Bailey, 31st Fighter Wing commander, Aviano Air Base, Italy, poses for a photo with Croatian Defense Minister Mario Banožić and members of the Croatian Air Force after a press conference to stress the importance of the Agile Combat Employment operations between the two Allies at Croatia’s 91st Air Base at Pleso, March 17, 2022. The 31st FW executed routine ACE operations with Croatian Allies in a mission to enhance the readiness necessary to respond to any potential challenge in Southeast Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Miquel Jordan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 11:44
    Photo ID: 7105701
    VIRIN: 220317-F-EU398-194
    Resolution: 6505x4646
    Size: 17.93 MB
    Location: ZAGREB, HR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st Fighter Wing participate in Air Combat Employment operations with Croatian Allies [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Miquel Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    31st Fighter Wing participate in Air Combat Employment operations with Croatian Allies
    31st Fighter Wing participate in Air Combat Employment operations with Croatian Allies
    31st Fighter Wing participate in Air Combat Employment operations with Croatian Allies
    31st Fighter Wing participate in Air Combat Employment operations with Croatian Allies
    31st Fighter Wing participate in Air Combat Employment operations with Croatian Allies
    31st Fighter Wing participate in Air Combat Employment operations with Croatian Allies
    31st Fighter Wing participate in Air Combat Employment operations with Croatian Allies
    31st Fighter Wing participate in Air Combat Employment operations with Croatian Allies

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st Fighter Wing
    Aviano Air Base
    Croatia
    Agile Combat Employment
    USAFE-AAFRICA
    Croatian Allies

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT