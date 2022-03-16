Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    56th Fighter Wing transforms learning with Embry-Riddle educational partnership

    56th Fighter Wing transforms learning with Embry-Riddle educational partnership

    UNITED STATES

    03.16.2022

    Photo by Daniel Hawkins 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    The 56th FW at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, entered into a mutually beneficial Education Partnership Agreement with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in February 2022 to provide access for undergraduate researchers and software developers to foster the development of new technologies in the aviation and aerospace arenas. The partnership enables AETC to promote the education of future scientists and engineers, while enhancing and broadening the professional and technical career development of its personnel through joint research exchanges. (U.S. Air Force graphic / Dan Hawkins)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 56th Fighter Wing transforms learning with Embry-Riddle educational partnership, by Daniel Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    56th Fighter Wing transforms learning with Embry-Riddle educational partnership

