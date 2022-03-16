The 56th FW at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, entered into a mutually beneficial Education Partnership Agreement with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in February 2022 to provide access for undergraduate researchers and software developers to foster the development of new technologies in the aviation and aerospace arenas. The partnership enables AETC to promote the education of future scientists and engineers, while enhancing and broadening the professional and technical career development of its personnel through joint research exchanges. (U.S. Air Force graphic / Dan Hawkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2022 Date Posted: 03.23.2022 10:35 Photo ID: 7105609 VIRIN: 220316-F-NQ744-0001 Resolution: 2400x1350 Size: 224.96 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 56th Fighter Wing transforms learning with Embry-Riddle educational partnership, by Daniel Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.