    U. S. Navy and Royal Australian Air Force Conduct First Cooperative Air-to-Air Refueling

    AUSTRALIA

    03.23.2022

    ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE, Australia (Mar. 23 2022) - Pilots Lt. Cmdr. Mark Lascara and Lt. Thomas Coffin observe Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) KC-30A Air to Air Refueling their U.S. Navy (USN) P-8A during an evolution for the Royal Australian Navy Fleet Certification Period. This was the first ever evolution between a RAAF KC-30A and a USN P-8A in an operational setting. VP-47 conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance as well as theater outreach operations as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by VP-47 staff.)

