NAVWAR Encourages Ingenuity and Creativity at FIRST Robotics Competition

Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Executive Director John Pope interacts with NAVWAR and Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific-mentored high school robotics teams from across Southern California and Hawaii competing at the For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST) Robotics Competition (FRC) San Diego Regional Tournament presented by Qualcomm March 18 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds in San Diego, Calif.

