    NAVWAR Encourages Ingenuity and Creativity at FIRST Robotics Competition

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2022

    Photo by Ramon Go 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Executive Director John Pope interacts with NAVWAR and Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific-mentored high school robotics teams from across Southern California and Hawaii competing at the For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST) Robotics Competition (FRC) San Diego Regional Tournament presented by Qualcomm March 18 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds in San Diego, Calif.

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 17:38
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    FRC
    STEM
    FIRST
    Robots
    FLL
    NAVWAR

