    Flight Operations

    Flight Operations

    N/A, BALTIC SEA

    03.18.2022

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Kathleen Barrios 

    USS Forrest Sherman

    220318-N-CF580-0032 BALTIC SEA (March 18, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) signal to an Alouette III helicopter from French Navy Georges Leygues-class frigate FNS Latouche-Treville (D646) during cross-deck flight operations, March 18. Forrest Sherman is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet and NATO Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eric Moser)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 14:44
    Photo ID: 7104288
    VIRIN: 220318-N-CF580-0032
    Location: N/A, BALTIC SEA
    This work, Flight Operations, by LTJG Kathleen Barrios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98)

    USS Forrest Sherman

