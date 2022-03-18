220318-N-CF580-0032 BALTIC SEA (March 18, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) signal to an Alouette III helicopter from French Navy Georges Leygues-class frigate FNS Latouche-Treville (D646) during cross-deck flight operations, March 18. Forrest Sherman is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet and NATO Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eric Moser)

