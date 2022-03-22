Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around and About Fort Drum: Darby Rapid Deployment Facility

    Around and About Fort Drum: Darby Rapid Deployment Facility

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    The Fort Drum facility from where 10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers deploy is named after the officer who led the first Army Rangers during World War II and was the 10th Mountain Division’s assistant commander during the campaign in Italy.

    Around and About Fort Drum: Darby Rapid Deployment Facility

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    Fort Drum history
    Darby Rapid Deployment Facility
    William O. Darby

