The Fort Drum facility from where 10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers deploy is named after the officer who led the first Army Rangers during World War II and was the 10th Mountain Division’s assistant commander during the campaign in Italy.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2022 13:11
|Photo ID:
|7104144
|VIRIN:
|220322-A-XX986-001
|Resolution:
|3105x2555
|Size:
|3.45 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Around and About Fort Drum: Darby Rapid Deployment Facility, by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Around and About Fort Drum: Darby Rapid Deployment Facility
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT