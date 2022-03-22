Around and About Fort Drum: Darby Rapid Deployment Facility

The Fort Drum facility from where 10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers deploy is named after the officer who led the first Army Rangers during World War II and was the 10th Mountain Division’s assistant commander during the campaign in Italy.

Date Taken: 03.22.2022
Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US