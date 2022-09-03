Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Drum Cultural Resources shares expertise abroad

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Dr. Laurie Rush is easily identifiable around Fort Drum for the orange vest and tan boonie hat she often wears when conducting field work on the installation. She recently traveled to Copan, Honduras, in her signature uniform to share her expertise in cultural property protection with the Honduran Army's 120th Infantry Brigade. (Photo by Maria Pinel, Joint Task Force Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras)

    Fort Drum Cultural Resources manager shares expertise abroad

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Cultural Property Protection
    Fort Drum Cultural Resources

