Fort Drum Cultural Resources shares expertise abroad

Dr. Laurie Rush is easily identifiable around Fort Drum for the orange vest and tan boonie hat she often wears when conducting field work on the installation. She recently traveled to Copan, Honduras, in her signature uniform to share her expertise in cultural property protection with the Honduran Army's 120th Infantry Brigade. (Photo by Maria Pinel, Joint Task Force Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras)

