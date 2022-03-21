Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PPV Town Hall

    PPV Town Hall

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2022

    Photo by John Sheppard 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (March 21, 2022) - Naval Station Great Lakes and Hunt Military Housing held a town hall meeting to discuss Public Private Venture (PPV) housing with military housing residents in the Great Lakes Community Center in Forrestal Village. Naval Station Great Lakes' housing director, Emmette "Pat" Patterson, gave an update about the progress PPV third party housing inspections. (U.S. Navy photo by John Sheppard/Released)

