NAVSUP WSS COMMANDER MEETS BREMERTON SUPPLY CORPS OFFICERS

BREMERTON - Rear Adm. Kenneth Epps, Commander, Naval Supply Systems Command Weapons Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS), poses for a photo with Navy Supply Corps officers from sea and shore commands in the Puget Sound region during a visit to the area March 16. During his visit, EPPS attended a Supply Corps officer round table discussion hosted by NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Puget Sound where he discussed several topics, including career progression and current issues of interest to the Navy's logistics community.

