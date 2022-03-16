Managers deliver capability to international partners

Embedded within the program offices are acquisition professionals, known as Security Assistance Program Managers, who work to ensure international partners receive the war-winning capabilities they need when they need it.



Brian Koontz, Israel F-15 program, Rick Wilson, Tunisia T-6 program, and Kathy Smith, who has worked on the Israel C-130 and Japan KC-46 programs, all described their experiences supporting international partners during a recent episode of AFLCMC's Leadership Log podcast. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Jim Varhegyi)

