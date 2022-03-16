Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Managers deliver capability to international partners

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2022

    Photo by James Varhegyi 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    Embedded within the program offices are acquisition professionals, known as Security Assistance Program Managers, who work to ensure international partners receive the war-winning capabilities they need when they need it.

    Brian Koontz, Israel F-15 program, Rick Wilson, Tunisia T-6 program, and Kathy Smith, who has worked on the Israel C-130 and Japan KC-46 programs, all described their experiences supporting international partners during a recent episode of AFLCMC's Leadership Log podcast. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Jim Varhegyi)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Managers deliver capability to international partners, by James Varhegyi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Managers deliver capability to international partners

