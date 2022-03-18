Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retired CSMA Dailey welcomes new Soldiers to the Army [Image 2 of 2]

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2022

    Photo by Christopher Wilson 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Capt. Eric Seitz, Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 19th Field Artillery commander, left, and Capt. Bret Forte, Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 31st Field Artillery commander, right, meet retired Command Sgt. Major of the Army Daniel A. Dailey during 434th Field Artillery Regiment’s basic training graduation ceremony March 18, 2022. Dailey, the 15th CSMA, was guest speaker at Friday’s graduation ceremony.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retired CSMA Dailey welcomes new Soldiers to the Army [Image 2 of 2], by Christopher Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Sill
    Fires Center of Excellence
    Dan Dailey
    People First
    434 FA
    A 1-19

