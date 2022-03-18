Capt. Eric Seitz, Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 19th Field Artillery commander, left, and Capt. Bret Forte, Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 31st Field Artillery commander, right, meet retired Command Sgt. Major of the Army Daniel A. Dailey during 434th Field Artillery Regiment’s basic training graduation ceremony March 18, 2022. Dailey, the 15th CSMA, was guest speaker at Friday’s graduation ceremony.
This work, Retired CSMA Dailey welcomes new Soldiers to the Army, by Christopher Wilson, identified by DVIDS
Soldier for life — Retired CSMA Dailey welcomes new Soldiers to the Army
