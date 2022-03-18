A veteran of the Battle of Soui Tre learns about the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle after a memorial ceremony on Fort Carson, Colo., Mar. 18, 2022. The ceremony memorialized the 36 lives lost from 2nd Bn., 77th Field Artillery Reg. and 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment during the Battle of Soui Tre in Vietnam, Mar. 21, 1967. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2022 Date Posted: 03.21.2022 12:10 Photo ID: 7102098 VIRIN: 220318-A-JZ147-008 Resolution: 3648x2432 Size: 609.11 KB Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Battle of Soui Tre Memorial Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.