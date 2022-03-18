Battle of Soui Tre Memorial Ceremony

Veterans and Soldiers of 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division attend a memorial ceremony on Fort Carson, Colo., Mar. 18, 2022. The ceremony memorialized the 36 lives lost from 2nd Bn., 77th Field Artillery Reg. and 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment during the Battle of Soui Tre in Vietnam, Mar. 21, 1967. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.

Date Taken: 03.18.2022 Date Posted: 03.21.2022 Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US