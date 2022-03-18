Battle of Soui Tre Memorial Ceremony

A veteran of the Battle of Soui Tre walks to a memorial ceremony on Fort Carson, Colo. while soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division greet him, Mar. 18, 2022. The ceremony memorialized the 36 lives lost from 2nd Bn., 77th Field Artillery Reg. and 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment during the Battle of Soui Tre in Vietnam, Mar. 21, 1967. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.

