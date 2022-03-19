Spruance Conducts Maintenance

PHILIPPINE SEA (March 19, 2022) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Adrian Matuszewski inspects a portable fire extinguisher aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)

Date Taken: 03.19.2022 Date Posted: 03.21.2022 Photo by PO3 Taylor Crenshaw Location: PHILIPPINE SEA