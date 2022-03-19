Spruance Conducts Maintenance

PHILIPPINE SEA (March 19, 2022) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Adrian Matuszewski inspects a portable fire extinguisher aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2022 07:31
|Photo ID:
|7101596
|VIRIN:
|220319-N-UJ411-1119
|Resolution:
|2462x1641
|Size:
|357.44 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
