    Let’s reduce drug-related conditions, poisonings among Soldiers

    UNITED STATES

    03.21.2022

    Photo by Graham Snodgrass 

    Army Public Health Center

    Army Public Health Center experts say poisonings are a leading cause of injury hospitalizations among Soldiers, accounting for 6,800 injuries among active-duty Soldiers in 2020. Increased awareness can help reduce these numbers. (U.S. Army photo illustration by Graham Snodgrass)

    This work, Let’s reduce drug-related conditions, poisonings among Soldiers, by Graham Snodgrass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

