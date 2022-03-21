Army Public Health Center experts say poisonings are a leading cause of injury hospitalizations among Soldiers, accounting for 6,800 injuries among active-duty Soldiers in 2020. Increased awareness can help reduce these numbers. (U.S. Army photo illustration by Graham Snodgrass)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2022 Date Posted: 03.21.2022 07:12 Photo ID: 7101530 VIRIN: 220321-O-KQ948-835 Resolution: 1200x630 Size: 153.52 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Let’s reduce drug-related conditions, poisonings among Soldiers, by Graham Snodgrass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.