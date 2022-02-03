It's a small Army

Sgt. Andrew Olson, Sgt. Hunter Grover, and Sgt. Zach Phelps pose with Command Sgt. Maj. Michael M. Perry III, senior enlisted advisor, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Phelicea M. Redd, senior enlisted advisor, 1st TSC operational command post, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Mar. 2, 2022. The Soldiers, assigned to the 1063rd Maintenance Company, 389th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, each hail from Lewistown, Mont., and graduated from Fergus High School. Olson and Phelps have known each other since childhood, and Grover met the them when he attended Fergus High School during their sophomore year. The three have remained best friends, and they each enlisted in the Army in 2014. Grover volunteered for the current deployment and convinced Olson and Phelps to come along, and the three Soldiers deployed with their unit in October of 2021. Perry recognized Olson for his work as a weapons repairer. Olson has serviced more than 150 weapons since arriving in theater. Perry also presented a coin to Grover, who was recognized for his efforts serving as the noncommissioned officer in charge of the Army Combat Fitness Test. Grover has helped Soldiers in his unit increase their ACFT scores and improve their overall fitness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ramon Delgado)

