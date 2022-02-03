Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Building of an NCO arch

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    03.02.2022

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Command Sgt. Maj. Michael M. Perry III, senior enlisted advisor, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Phelicea M. Redd, senior enlisted advisor, 1st TSC operational command post, pose with Soldiers assigned to the 389th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Mar. 2, 2022. The Soldiers, from the allied trades section of the 1063rd Support Maintenance Company, built a noncommissioned officer arch in preparation of an NCO induction ceremony scheduled later in the year. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ramon Delgado)

