    New Jersey Army National Guard Sappers place obstacles

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2000

    Photo by Spc. Francis De Leon 

    444th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Pvt. Michael Boyle, left, and Pfc. Dominick Caprera of Bravo Company, 104th Brigade Engineer Battalion, set up a Triple Strand obstacle during familiarization training at Joint Base Mcguire-Dix-Lakehurst on March 19, 2022. The barb wire on a Triple Strand is designed to slow an enemy advance. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Francis J De Leon)

    Date Taken: 01.01.2000
    Date Posted: 03.20.2022 18:51
    Photo ID: 7101040
    VIRIN: 000101-A-FD123-508
    Resolution: 4929x3286
    Size: 8.07 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Jersey Army National Guard Sappers place obstacles, by SPC Francis De Leon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sapper
    New Jersey Army National Guard
    Brigade Engineer Battalion

