Pvt. Michael Boyle, left, and Pfc. Dominick Caprera of Bravo Company, 104th Brigade Engineer Battalion, set up a Triple Strand obstacle during familiarization training at Joint Base Mcguire-Dix-Lakehurst on March 19, 2022. The barb wire on a Triple Strand is designed to slow an enemy advance. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Francis J De Leon)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2000
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2022 18:51
|Photo ID:
|7101040
|VIRIN:
|000101-A-FD123-508
|Resolution:
|4929x3286
|Size:
|8.07 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Jersey Army National Guard Sappers place obstacles, by SPC Francis De Leon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
