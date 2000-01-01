New Jersey Army National Guard Sappers place obstacles

Pvt. Michael Boyle, left, and Pfc. Dominick Caprera of Bravo Company, 104th Brigade Engineer Battalion, set up a Triple Strand obstacle during familiarization training at Joint Base Mcguire-Dix-Lakehurst on March 19, 2022. The barb wire on a Triple Strand is designed to slow an enemy advance. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Francis J De Leon)

